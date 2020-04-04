Boardgame Ankh: Gods of Egypt hits Kickstarter soon

Boardgame creator CMON Games just recently announced that its game set in ancient Egypt, so if you're into ancient mythology, specifically Egyptian mythology, CMON Games' planned boardgame could be something for you. Ankh: Gods of Egypt lets players live through various scenarios of presumed mythological happenings while also letting them interact with gods such as Osiris, Isis, Ra and more.

The project is set to kick off via a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign which will start on April 14 and if you're interested, you can bookmark the official Twitter account here.