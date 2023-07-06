Board game special: FunkoVerse

HQ

During the last couple of weeks, I've been playing a whole lot of FunkoVerse, and have been pleasantly surprised by a game that is far deeper than you might think just looking at the colorful and toy-like characters. It continuously grows the more you play. So, should you get it?

The basic premise is simple, we're talking about miniatures of regular Funko Pop collectibles (which ironically are kind of miniatures themselves) who then fight on a board to be the first to reach ten points. It's not all about punching each other in the face, though, and there's a lot more finesse to it than that - although there is a lot of punching.

The game plans and characters are very thematic and the components are of fine quality.

You've got a lot of ways to play and gain points. To speak in video game terms, there are, for example, variations on Capture the Flag and King of the Hill as well as Leaders where you get extra points for defeating a certain character. In addition, each board has four points you can interact with to increase your score and you are also rewarded for defeating a character. The setup is team-based and you run either with two or three characters against as many on the opponent's side.

This is an ad:

When it comes to the number of players, FunkoVerse is intended to be played either one-on-one or two-on-two. The latter might be considered an afterthought, but I've mostly played two-on-two. Each team has three characters, and the idea is that one person controls two of them and one controls the last one. In reality, this is an open game with no hidden cards involved, and it tends to end up with the team controlling the characters together, speculating and discussing every move regardless of character to try to outsmart their opponents.

The great thing about FunkoVerse is of course the characters. Not only are the fancy game pieces from a variety of brands, but also they have unique abilities. And the latter is mostly very well thought out. The Joker, for example, is a sneaky rascal who leaves plenty of unpleasant surprises around, and combined with a teammate who can make opponents step into said surprises - it's a real pain in the ass to deal with. Similarly, friendly Dumbledore has terribly powerful attacks that can only be used occasionally and not against an opponent lying down, while the Kool-Aid Man can of course walk through walls.

Darkwing Duck, John Snow, Captain Hook and Joker in fierce battle with Dolores Umbridge knocked out at the bottom right.

This causes the gameplay to change considerably depending on the chosen mode of play and the characters on the field. In addition, the characters' best abilities "cost" coloured tokens to use, of which you get two predetermined for your character (six in total, since you have three characters). Since these tokens are shared between the characters, it may be a good idea to try to choose characters with matching colours, so you can do the special abilities more often.

This is an ad:

Each time you use a token, it is placed on a four-segmented countdown-track, with more powerful items generally costing more and cheaper ones falling further down. After each completed round, these tokens are then moved down, and eventually come back into play. A clever concept that is also used for several other things in the game such as defeated characters, objects you have interacted with and items. I won't go deeply into the items, but regardless of which boxes of figures you buy, one or more items are included. Each team gets an item (which can be mixed in any way, so you can give Batman a Golden Girls Cheesecake to take into battle) which further adds to the variety of battles. The battles are also dice-based, which means that while you play with probability in mind, you can often put all your eggs in one basket and try a crazy manoeuvre that changes the situation if you are lucky.

Each large box (with four characters) of FunkoVerse you buy contains two game boards (one on each side) based on the theme. For example, Jurassic Park lets you fight in the T-Rex enclosure, while Harry Potter lets you fight in Diagon Alley and Squid Game in a play area. There are also mission cards included that give a little theme to the battles and explain the setup. It's a very clever system and the courses can be replayed as many times as you like. In addition, each box includes prize tokens that match the current theme, where I would like to highlight Jurassic Park's amber tokens with insects in them.

There are countless characters from several unexpected brands to choose from, and hopefully video game characters will be added in due course.

The range of characters is also very good. You can easily match DC against Marvel, maybe team up the shark from Jaws, with Marty McFly from Back to the Future along with the Disney version of Alice in Wonderland. There's also a lovely black and white box (everything from boards to tokens and pieces is black and white) with classic Universal horror characters like The Bride of Frankenstein or Dracula, and a cleverly designed Darkwing Duck that encourages you to play stealthy. It's also worth mentioning that all of the boxes - except those with one character - have what you need to get started and play.

However, there are some shortcomings I think you should be aware of before you start playing FunkoVerse. One is that the game takes up a lot of space if you get a few boxes. And the very fact that there are a few boxes also makes it hard to pull everything out when playing. For myself, I usually just pick a couple that I and my fellow players choose fighters from. Also, there is no good way to quickly see which fighters have which colours of tokens. If you don't want to have to open all the boxes you have to compare, you can either pick out the character cards and have them separately, or print out a list of what they have to offer. Another less optimal thing is that to knock out a character, they have to be defeated twice, first while standing and then while lying down - but the plastic pieces are so large that they are a bit unwieldy to have lying around when many characters are close together.

The FunkoVerse pieces are smaller than the Funko Pop originals and are primarily intended as game pieces - although they are pretty enough for the geek altar.

Finally, I think this board game almost requires you to have more than six characters (there are four in the big boxes and one or two in the smaller ones). If you only have four characters, you get the opportunity to play with two "base characters" who have no real game piece and only have access to the basic properties. And if you have six characters, it will always be the same ones facing each other, which isn't using FunkoVerse to its full potential. As soon as you get more than this and can start rotating them, however, it really grows.

FunkoVerse has a surprisingly nice depth of play, and at first it's easy to forget or realize what your chosen fighters are capable of together. Thanks to this, it works both as a simple slugger and something more chess-like as you begin to understand how traits can be combined to create a whole new depth. In the end, my rating is therefore high. If you can imagine buying two or three boxes from your favourite series, you can expect a very entertaining game that will last a long time and has a much smarter game system than you might think at first glance.

Rating: 8/10

Game Information:

Recommended age: 10+

Average playing time: 60 minutes

Number of players: 2-4

Price: £20/€25 for a large box