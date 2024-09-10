Board game deep dive: 7 Wonders and expansions

HQ

When it comes to so called gateway board games that strike the perfect balance between accessibility and strategic depth, 7 Wonders is always part of the conversation. Designed by Antoine Bauza and released in 2010, this game has carved out a spot as a modern classic, blending card drafting, civilization-building, and resource management into a fast-paced experience that can be enjoyed by casual players and seasoned strategists alike. But what really makes 7 Wonders shine is how it has evolved through its expansions—most notably Edifice, Cities, and Armada. These expansions not only add new layers of complexity but also ensure that no two games feel the same. In this article, we're going to dive into the core game of 7 Wonders and break down how these key expansions breathe new life into an already stellar game.

Base Game Overview: Building Your Civilization One Wonder at a Time

At its core, 7 Wonders is a card-drafting game where players take on the role of leaders of ancient civilizations, each aiming to construct the most glorious wonder of the world. The game is split into three ages (rounds), and during each age, players are dealt a hand of cards. These cards can be buildings, resources, or wonders themselves. The drafting mechanism works like this: you choose a card, use it to improve your civilization, and then pass the remaining cards to the next player, while you receive their discarded cards. This goes on until all cards are played.

The beauty of 7 Wonders lies in its streamlined mechanics. You don't directly compete with everyone at the table—just your immediate neighbors on the left and right. This keeps things simple, yet still cutthroat. You'll be jostling for military dominance, trading resources, and racing to construct your wonder, all while keeping an eye on the potential moves of your neighbors. Victory points come from multiple sources, including military prowess, cultural achievements, commercial developments, and—most importantly—the successful completion of your civilization's titular "wonder."

There are off course many aspects to highlight when speaking about what exactly makes 7 Wonders such an all time classic. But if you ask me, there are three main reasons and they are as follows:

Drafting and Resource Management: The card drafting adds an element of anticipation and risk. You're constantly thinking, "If I pass this card, will it benefit the next player too much?"



Multiple Paths to Victory: Players can focus on military strength, scientific achievement, or economic dominance to win, offering flexibility in play styles.



Scalability: It plays well from 3 to 7 players without significantly extending the playtime. This alone makes 7 Wonders a rare gem in the gaming world.



Expansions: 7 Wonders: Cities Expansion

Released in 2012, 7 Wonders: Cities is all about throwing a wrench into the peaceful workings of your civilization. If the base game is a friendly neighborhood drafting contest, Cities turns it into an aggressive tug-of-war, where the stakes feel higher and players are more interconnected.

Cities introduces a brand-new type of card: black cards. These cards focus on diplomacy, sabotage, and sneaky economic strategies. Many of these cards allow you to either punish your opponents or avoid military conflicts altogether, giving the game a darker, more scheming vibe. One of the standout aspects is the introduction of debt. You can force other players to take penalties, which can add up if you're not paying attention. Some of the key additions that Cities bring are:

Diplomacy: You can now opt out of military conflicts altogether, but it costs resources to do so. This adds a fascinating twist for players who don't want to invest heavily in armies but also don't want to suffer the consequences of losing.



Black Cards: These cards introduce espionage-like tactics, such as stealing resources or victory points, which makes the game much more interactive and cutthroat.



Team Play: Cities adds a new variant where players can team up, which is a cool twist for a typically competitive game.



If you like your games with a bit more bite and love screwing with your friends' plans, Cities is the expansion for you. It gives the game a tactical edge while keeping everything you love about 7 Wonders intact.

7 Wonders: Armada Expansion

Next up is Armada, which was released in 2018 and brings naval warfare into the equation. While the base game focuses on land-based resources and military conflicts, Armada introduces shipbuilding and naval fleets. This expansion adds a whole new board for each player and a separate naval track, which you can advance by building specific cards. Suddenly, you're not just competing with your immediate neighbors but with every player on the board. It gives 7 Wonders a more global feel and increases the level of strategic planning required.

Some of the main features of Armada are:



Fleet Tracks: Each player now has four different fleets they can invest in—red (military), yellow (commercial), blue (victory points), and green (exploration). Each fleet brings unique advantages and changes the dynamics of the game.



Naval Combat: Instead of only fighting your neighbors, you now engage in naval battles with all players, meaning your decisions have far-reaching consequences across the entire table.



Islands: This expansion introduces island cards, which give you additional benefits when you explore them, adding an exploration element to the game.



The increased interaction with all players makes Armada perfect for those who want even more strategic complexity. Naval battles add another layer of decision-making, as you now have to juggle investments in your military, economic, and naval power. It also gives more weight to long-term planning, as certain fleets take time to develop but can be crucial in scoring points down the line.

7 Wonders: Edifice Expansion

The newest kid on the block is Edifice, released in 2023. This expansion shifts the focus to communal building projects, where players can collaborate to construct grand edifices. However, it comes with a twist—if you choose not to contribute, you might face penalties while others reap the rewards.

Edifice brings some nice new additions, chiefly among them Edifices. These are large-scale construction projects that all players can contribute to, but it's not mandatory. If you help, you gain benefits like victory points or resources. If you don't, there's often a penalty or setback.

Edifice also introduces new wonders for players to construct, which are thematic and tied to the new communal-building mechanics.

This expansion is more subtle than Armada or Cities, but it introduces a nice layer of cooperative tension. Do you invest in your civilization or chip in for the common good? It's a delicate balancing act that keeps players engaged without overwhelming them with additional rules.

If you're new to 7 Wonders expansions, Cities is the easiest to integrate because it builds on the game's core mechanics without dramatically altering them. It's more of the same 7 Wonders you already love, just with a bit more player interaction and cutthroat elements.

Armada, on the other hand, adds a more complex layer, increasing both player interaction and the game's strategic depth. If you love long-term planning and enjoy games with multiple paths to victory, this expansion is a must-have.

Finally, Edifice is perfect for those who want a bit more collaboration in their 7 Wonders games without adding too much complexity. It's great for players who enjoy working together but still want the competitive thrill that 7 Wonders is known for.

7 Wonders is already a phenomenal game, but these expansions ensure it stays fresh no matter how many times you play. Whether you're sabotaging your opponents in Cities, launching naval battles in Armada, or working together (kind of) in Edifice, each expansion brings something unique to the table. And while each expansion adds new mechanics, they all maintain that core 7 Wonders appeal: fast turns, tactical depth, and the satisfaction of watching your civilization grow before your eyes.

If you're a fan of the base game, you owe it to yourself to explore these expansions. They don't just add complexity; they enhance the experience, ensuring that 7 Wonders continues to be a must-play for years to come.