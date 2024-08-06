Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus creators look to Patreon for their future after Humble Games' restructuring

HQ

Rarely have we seen a situation as dramatic as the one Squid Shock Studios is in. The developers of Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus released the title on PC on 17 July, only to be surprised a few days later by the closure of their publisher Humble Games. Post-release support for the title was completely put on hold, as well as the console versions (Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PS5) they had planned and promised. But they're not giving up.

In a statement posted on their X account, the indie studio reports that they want to move forward with the remaining content for Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus by funding it through Patreon. "Bo began as a community endeavour where backers believed in us and supported us with initial funding on Kickstarter."

There are various levels of support, ranging from one to ten dollars a month. If you want to support the team so they can finish their work on Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, you can do so here.