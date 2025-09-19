BMW:s boss: "The combustion engine will never die"

HQ

BMW just launched its new electric car platform Neue Klasse at the Munich Motor Show, and with that, the manufacturer's future should be largely electrified, but it's not. Autocar India spoke to Jochen Goller, BMW's head of sales and branding, and he is very clear and very firm when he explains that for BMW, the combustion engine will never die out. Never.

"Combustion will never disappear. Never"

EU has said that cars with gasoline/diesel engines may not be sold after 2035, but it is now a decision that many analysts believe will be overturned.