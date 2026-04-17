BMW will deliver new "brand-shaper" halo cars

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While not neccesarily something that comes along often, so-called "brand-shapers" debuting at big motor shows or CES, can be a way for a brand to reform their identity, or push new ideas. BMW has made such cars in the past, and they are not done. Internally BMW has dubbed them "brand shapers" , and they officially more coming.

And they aren't just show-stealers either, these halo cars will apparently be sold, too, although not at scale or in large quantities. These cars will sit above the core lineup, acting as statement pieces. Mike Reichelt, Head of Neue Klasse, has said this to Australian magazine Carsales:

"For us, the middle of the brand is most important. The best way is to start in the middle of the brand, and not on the boundaries of the portfolio. For us, it was really important to start in the mid-size class because there is the [sales] volume. To scale the new technology and architecture, you need volume. The [original] i3 was a brand shaper, for example. Or the i8. That was the time to make a brand shaper, far away from the normal series portfolio. Now, it is completely the other way."

These halo cars aren't coming anytime soon. BMW is prioritising its mainstream lineup first, meaning the more experimental, image-defining models will arrive later in the cycle.