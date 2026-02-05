BMW rolls off the first i3 pre-production models out of Munich plant

HQ

Historically, the BMW 3-series has been the most popular part of the company's line-up for decades, but an electric equivalent has been missing since they started producing the i-series EV's.

That all changes relatively soon, as BMW is preparing the i3, an electric 3-series sedan, set to be a more affordable entry-point in the line-up. A new press release fit with camouflaged images of the upcoming model has been released, and a promise that they will continue to ramp up production in the second half of 2026.

"Production of pre-series vehicles is an important milestone for our plant," Peter Weber, head of BMW's Munich factory said. "For the first time, we have built a BMW i3 entirely at our plant—using state-of-the-art manufacturing technology and digitally connected processes."

It seems like the first models will be delivered in 2026, but exactly when is a mystery, still.