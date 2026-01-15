BMW unveils the new M3 as a fully electric beast

HQ

The BMW M3, specifically the "M Neue Klasse", is the German manufacturer's new electric car that seeks to revolutionise the EV market. It is the first model in the "M" series to be 100% electric, which is why it is attracting so much attention. This new "M" aims to be the pinnacle of all BMW's knowledge and experience in electric vehicles, so that this model more than meets all consumer expectations, without compromising the manufacturer's high standards.

It features BMW M eDrive technology, i.e. four electric motors from the BMW Gen 6 eDrive family and a 100 kWh battery that houses new technology designed for high performance, with updated cooling. This also means that the battery will charge quickly and generate more energy while driving, promising better performance than any previous battery.

As for the engine, the information is very promising. With four motors (one per wheel), the precision and control it offers goes beyond what any other EV can offer. It also features BMW's new software called "M Dynamic Performance Control," which offers different configurations such as four-wheel drive, front-wheel drive, or the now famous RWD (rear-wheel drive) mode, making it capable of adapting to the needs of any driver.

For those who are still hesitant to switch to an electric vehicle, BMW has hinted that there will also be a petrol model...