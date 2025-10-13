BMW pays tribute to the 2002 Turbo with a new M2

HQ

The 1973-1975 BMW 2002 Turbo is, as we all know, a beloved classic. Wonderfully plump and cool with its four-cylinder two-litre engine with 170 horsepower and the now legendary white/blue/red special paint. BMW wants to pay tribute to its own history and has therefore developed a special version of the M2 with details that are supposed to bring to mind the old 2002.

The crazy thing here, however, is that the price is about $15,000 higher than the standard model of the M2 Competition and for that you only get a carbon fibre roof and stickers. You don't get more horsepower, no better damping, no worse brakes or suspension.

BMW press release:

"Today, at the 2025 Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, BMW revealed the limited edition 2026 M2 Turbo Design Edition. Its vivid Alpine White paint is draped in hand-painted Motorsport stripes and a black hood graphic with "turbo" in mirror writing, paying a reverential tribute to the legendary BMW 2002 turbo from 1974-1975.

Five decades ago, the 02 Series was fundamental in establishing BMW as a maker of vehicles that deliver both engaging all-around performance and everyday practicality. The 2002 turbo showed that BMW could dial up the intensity on the performance while without compromising the usability. Today's M2 embodies that same ethos, fusing a thrilling driving experience on road or track with daily comfort, convenience, and civility.

The 2026 M2 Turbo Design Edition will be produced in extremely limited numbers starting in January of 2026. It will come very well-equipped and exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission, with a base MSRP of $82,900 plus $1,175 destination and handling."