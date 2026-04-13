BMW Open in Munich: Seeded players at the ATP 500 tournament led by Zverev

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After the Monte-Carlo Masters in which Sinner dethroned Alcaraz, most of the ATP players divide to continue the clay season: some go to Spain for the Barcelona Open (Conde de Godó) and others go to Germany for the BMW Open in Munich, both ATP 500 before the Mutua Madrid Open next week.

From the top 10, Alcaraz (World No. 2), De Miñaur (no. 7), Musetti (no. 9) chose Barcelona, while Alexander Zverev (World No. 3), Ben Shelton (World No. 6), and Alexander Bublik (no. 11) will play in Munich. Jannik Sinner will rest this week, and Novak Djokovic won't return until Madrid next week.

These are the eight seeded players at the Munich Open, with their world ranking between parenthesis. Bear in mind that the order of the seed may not match the current order in the ranking, as the seeds were made on April 6:



Alexander Zverev (3)

Ben Shelton (6)

Alexander Bublik (11)

Flavio Cobolli (16)

Francisco Cerúndolo (19)

Luciano Darderi (21)

Arthur Rinderknech (26)

Tallon Griekspoor (32)



On Monday, Rinderknech already defeated his first rival Alex Michelsen, and Ben Shelton will face fellow American Emilio Nava.

On Tuesday, Zverev will debut against Kecmanovic and Daderi will face against Zhang. Joao Fonseca is also playing in Munich against Alejandro Tabilo.