BMW makes special edition M3 GTR to mark 30 years of Need for Speed

During the mid-2000s, when Need for Speed was pretty much the king of racing games, there was one car that really became iconic among gamers. That was the BMW M3 GTR '05, which appeared as the cover vehicle on the beloved Most Wanted from 2005. Well, now that Need for Speed is celebrating 30 years in existence, the folk over at EA have teamed up with The Speedhunters and BMW to make that cover vehicle a reality.

The car has been recreated in all its amazing and detailed glory, and it'll even be on display for a period of time at the BMW Welt in Munich, Germany, meaning you can visit and see this car for yourself. It will be present until early January 2025.

While you can see an image of the physical model below, if you're interested in how BMW and The Speedhunters went about making this authentic model, EA has published a full article that also delves into the history of the M3 GTR and why it was selected as the cover star for the timeless Most Wanted.

