BMW M2 drifts through the BMW factory

When BMW asked the driftmaster Elias Hountondji which place he would love to drift in, or on... He answered "inside your factory" and so it went. The video of the M2 (without doors or rear trunklid) drifting through the factory floors is a wild one.

"Elias Hountondji from the Red Bull Driftbrothers manoeuvres his brand-new competition vehicle, the "BMW M2 Drift Competition" with over 1,100 hp, through the heart of the BMW plant in Munich. An environment that is actually the complete opposite of a race track: instead of well-trodden kerbs and gravel beds, the track is surrounded by precisely calibrated robots and state-of-the-art equipment. For Elias, this means no run-off area, zero tolerance for errors."

