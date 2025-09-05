BMW iX3 has been unveiled after a year of secrecy

HQ

BMW's PR department has done an extremely solid job of hyped up the epithet Neue Klasse over the past year, their upcoming car models which, according to the manufacturer itself, are a clear, big step forward. First up is the new iX3, which is an electric SUV with 463hp, does 0-100 in five seconds (blank) and houses BMW's new 800-volt technology which should be able to send this car 800 kilometres on a single charge.

BMW chairman Oliver Zipse:

"The Neue Klasse is our biggest future-focused project and marks a huge leap forward in terms of technologies, driving experience and design. Practically everything about it is new, yet it is also more BMW than ever. Our whole product range will benefit from the innovations brought by the Neue Klasse - whichever drive system technology is employed."