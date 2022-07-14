BMW has introduced a heated seat subscription service for a number of its cars

HQ

We're starting to see a bit of a consumer backlash to the concept of subscription services, for the simple reason that there are so many available these days that it is becoming quite expensive to keep up with them all. Whether we're talking about Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, Nintendo Switch Online, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Spotify, Apple Music, and so forth, there really is quite a significant array to have to keep tabs on, and that's just talking about the entertainment space.

Because now automobile manufacturer BMW has announced that it is getting in on the subscription service game, as it is looking to bring the option of heated seat support to a number of its vehicles across the world, and all you need to do to get access is dish out $18 a month (or $180 for a year, $300 for three years, and $415 for permanent access), as The Verge reports.

This isn't exactly a new move for BMW, as the company has been working microtransactions into its cars for some time now, with previous offerings being tailored around adaptive cruise control and automatic high beam lights.

As an example of high cost this feature does seem to be, for £21 a month, you can grab the Xbox All Access service, which gives you an Xbox Series X or S console as well as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Or rather you could get a one month subscription to both Netflix and Disney+. Or you could just simply pay to get heated seats enabled, which for a lot of cars that have the feature, can use them without needing to pay anything assuming you actually buy the car in the first place.