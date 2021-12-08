BMW has completed its goal of delivering one million electric vehicles

HQ

BMW has stated that it has achieved its goal of delivering one million electric vehicles in two years, after previously promising to reach the one millionth milestone two years ago. The automobile company revealed that it achieved the feat in a press release, where it also mentioned that the one millionth customer had the keys for the car handed to them by BMW board member Pieter Nota, as well as also being given a BMW Wallbox to enable charging from home.

Now that this feat has been achieved, BMW has also set its sights on the future, revealing that it aims to get two millions EVs on the road in the next two years. The plan to achieve this is set to be bolstered with its expanded line of electric vehicles, which includes electric versions of the BMW 7 Series and the BMW X1 over the next year, as well as an electric BMW 5 Series in 2023. It was also mentioned by Nota in the press release that the company hopes to see "one out of every two BMW Group Vehicles sold to be fully electric by 2030."

On top of these goals, it was also noted that the MINI range of vehicles will be exclusively electric come the early 2030s, and that Rolls-Royce will also be an all-electric brand from 2030, further adding to the BMW Group's goals.