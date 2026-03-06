BMW finally set to unveil the new i3 this month

HQ

After teasing with images for a good long while, as well as discussing their new "Neue Klasse"-generation of EV's, BMW has finally put a date on the formal unveiling of the brand new i3.

In a press release BMW confirms that this unveiling will take place on March 18th, and will confirm a bunch of details we already knew, such as it utilizing 800-volt technologi allowing charging of up to 400 kW, and a battery size of around 108kWh.

We also expect them to unveil a new design profile, where particularly the front headlights will melt together into one seamless band across the front of the car.

The cabine is set to take inspiration from the iX3 with a central 17.9" touch screen, straying further away from physical buttons.

Production will begin this year, and will probably land on the roads towards the end of 2026.