BMW finally officially unveils the new i3

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BMW has finally officially revealed the all-new BMW i3, and it's shaping up to be one of the most ambitious electric sedans yet. It's Built on the brand's next-generation Neue Klasse platform, and promises standout range and fast charging.

BMW says the first version, the i3 50 xDrive, can go around 700 kilometers on a single charge based on EPA-style testing, putting it ahead of many current EV rivals, including several Tesla models.

The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup delivers around 463 horsepower, positioning the i3 as both a long-distance cruiser and a properly quick executive sedan.

Under the skin, the i3 introduces BMW's new 800-volt electrical architecture, enabling significantly faster charging. The system is designed to support ultra-rapid DC charging, cutting down charging stops and making the car more viable for long trips.

Production is set to begin in Munich in 2026, with global deliveries expected shortly after.