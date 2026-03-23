BMW boss says he's been preparing for the new i3 for 30 years

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BMW's upcoming electric i3 revamp isn't just another model launch - it's the result of decades of groundwork, at least according to the man behind its design. Speaking about the new BMW i3, BMW design chief Adrian van Hooydonk says the project draws on "30 years" of experience shaping the brand's identity.

In an interview with https://www.topgear.com/car-news/interview/bmw-design-boss-new-i3-ive-had-30-years-preparing-car" target="_blank">Top Gear</a>, van Hooydonk describes the i3 as one of BMW's most important cars ever, largely because it redefines the core formula of the 3 Series, long considered the brand's backbone. He emphasizes that the 3 Series has always stood for a mix of agility, precision, and everyday usability, and that those values had to carry over into the electric era.

"In a way, I've had 30 years preparing for this car. And that's what I told my team. Everything we did before was good preparation. Of course, we've done a few generations of 3 Series already so I certainly didn't have to explain what makes a 3 Series. The previous i cars and the iX were stepping stones, but the world is changing so fast that we felt encouraged to make a bigger leap still."

The new i3 is part of BMW's wider Neue Klasse push, a sort of rethink of both design and engineering. Rather than evolving existing models step by step, BMW has effectively rebuilt its lineup in parallel over recent years. According to van Hooydonk, that intense development process brought design, engineering, and marketing teams closer together than usual. It's expected to debut later this year.