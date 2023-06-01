BMW 5 Series launches with built-in video games

HQ

When the German car manufacturer BMW presented its new 5-series last week, one of the big news was that the car's infotainment system can also be used for video games. BMW has entered into a partnership with the Swiss company Airconsole, which will provide the 5-series with a range of games.

At launch, a total of 15 titles will be shipped with the car, including Go Kart Go, Golazo, Music Guess and Overcooked. Your mobile phone will act as a controller and in total Airconsole has around 190 different titles in its library that BMW will be able to use.

On the company's official blog you can read more about the details and there they mention, among other things, a limited model of the i5 that comes with a unique paint job that draws inspiration from the 8-bit era.

"With AirConsole, players can play so-called casual games. These are games that are easy to pick up and play and intuitive to control. The selection available for the market introduction of the new BMW 5 Series saloon includes racing, sports, quiz and music quiz games as well as simulation, strategy, jump-and-run and puzzle games. The 15 or so titles available to play from the start include "Go Kart Go", "Golazo", "Music Guess" and "Overcooked". The portfolio of available games will be continually expanded."

We suspect (and hope) that the games will only be available when the car is parked. What do you think about the concept of offering games in the car's infotainment system, something Tesla is also offering?