news

Blu-Ray drive comparison suggests that the PS5 is a beast

Performance-wise and size-wise, Sony's next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, seems to be a beast.

We finally got a visual on Sony's upcoming next-generation console last night during the PlayStation 5 reveal stream and it sure is something else. The unique tower is unlike anything we've seen before, oozing retro-futurism but how will it fit in one's TV furniture and how does it compare size-wise to other consoles?

Twitter user PadPoet posted a comparison image to the social media platform where the comparison scale is based on the Blu-Ray drive size of all consoles pictured and it looks as though the console is a beast both in terms of performance and size.

What do you think of the PlayStation's new look?

