Blumhouse's The Woman in the Yard to deliver prophetic horror

Blumhouse has a busy year ahead of it, as following the arrival of Wolf Man this week, the horror production company intends to debut a sequel to The Black Phone, M3GAN, and Five Nights at Freddy's. But that's not all, before those sequels land we can look ahead to a new project that is looking to deliver really unsettling prophetic horror.

It's known as The Woman in the Yard, and while that title is very literal and helps understand the plot, the additional bit of information is that when this woman arrives outside of a family's rural home, she tends to deliver harrowing messages and truths that soon become a reality.

The movie stars Danielle Deadwyler in the leading role and sees Black Adam and Carry On's Jaume Collet-Sera in the director's chair. The film is also written by Sam Stefanak, a first-time feature-length scriptwriter.

As for when The Woman in the Yard intends to make its arrival in cinemas around the world, the project is coming on March 28, 2025, and with that in mind, you can see the trailer for the film below.