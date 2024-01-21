Blumhouse's Speak No Evil remake will now release in September 2024

HQ

Blumhouse and Universal have revised the release date of their upcoming remake for the Danish psychological horror, Speak No Evil. The film was originally due to hit theatres on 9th August 2024, but it will now release on 13th September 2024. This new window will see it compete with horrors Beetlejuice (6th September) and Saw XI (27th September).

Released in 2022, Speak No Evil was met with positive reviews and critics and it presently has an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows a Danish couple that finds themselves in deeply unpleasant circumstances when visiting a Dutch family they met on a holiday.

The remake is directed by James Watkins (The Woman in Black, Eden Lake) and stars Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate, Happiest Season) and James McAvoy (Split, Glass).

Thanks, Bloody Disgusting.