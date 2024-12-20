Blumhouse revives The Mummy franchise

HQ

The Mummy is making a comeback, and this time it's under the direction of Lee Cronin, known for Evil Dead Rise. The new film, slated for release on April 17, 2026, will be part of Blumhouse's growing efforts to resurrect Universal's classic monster franchises. The announcement was confirmed just an hour ago via Blumhouse's X account, where a cryptic reveal of the script teased an eerie, fresh take on the long-running series.

This new version marks the third entry in Blumhouse's effort to revive Universal's iconic monsters, following The Invisible Man (2020) and the upcoming Wolf Man. While details are scarce, Cronin promises a terrifying and unique version of The Mummy that will "dig deep" into ancient horrors. It's set to be a far cry from the 2017 misfire that aimed to launch the Dark Universe.

With James Wan and Jason Blum producing, fans are hopeful for a successful return to the tomb. Will this new version reignite the franchise, or will it face the same fate as its predecessors?

What kind of Mummy movie are you hoping to see?