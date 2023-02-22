Blumhouse Productions announces games division

HQ

Blumhouse Productions is a name that has quickly become synonymous with horror movies. The company behind recent hits such as M3GAN and Get Out, as well as what are now classed as horror classics such as Insidious and Paranormal Activity, Blumhouse has produced some great horror movies.

Now, it is looking to expand into games, with the aptly named division Blumhouse Games. The new division will partner with indie game developers to produce smaller titles in the style of its horror films.

2023 already looked to be a great year for horror gaming with the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Alan Wake 2, Alone in the Dark, and more set to release this year. While it's unlikely Blumhouse Games will show off their first title this year, this expansion means we're likely going to have some interesting horror games coming our way soon.

What do you think of this? Would you like to see some Blumhouse movies adapted into games?

