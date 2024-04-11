Blumhouse is planning a reboot of The Blair Witch Project

HQ

For the second time in a row, it looks like the mysterious witch of the woods is returning. And after first becoming a sensation in the late 90s and expanding to a bunch of other horror films from the 2016 reboot, the responsibility for the next reboot now falls to Blumhouse.

As per Variety, together with Roy Lee, who was also involved in the previous reboot, Blumhouse hopes to create a new version of The Blair Witch Project, as powerful as the original film but aimed at a new generation.

Commenting on the news, a Blumhouse spokesperson said:

"We have been incredibly fortunate to work with Jason many times over the years. We forged a strong relationship on The Purge when I was at Universal, and we launched STX with his film The Gift. There is no one better at this genre than the team at Blumhouse.

"We are thrilled to kick this partnership off with a new vision for Blair Witch that will reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation. We couldn't be more pleased to be working with them on this and other projects we look forward to revealing soon"

Do you think the time is right for a new The Blair Witch Project?