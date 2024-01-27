Blumhouse is opening a new horror exhibit at the famous hotel from The Shining

HQ

Blumhouse Productions, the masterminds behind modern horror greats such as M3GAN, The Black Phone and Get Out, is opening a new horror exhibit in Colorado at The Stanley Hotel, which is best known as the iconic hotel from The Shining.

Blumhouse will curate the 10,000-square-foot Stanley Film Center exhibit space, alongside the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media. Drawing from Blumhouse's catalogue of films, video games, and TV shows, the exhibit has been described as a "mini-Academy Museum dedicated to horror."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement: "Here's Blumhouse! This iconic Colorado hotel will now have a new element of fun and fright for Coloradans and visitors across the world to enjoy, driving tourism and strengthening our economy."

Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum added: "The Stanley Hotel is hallowed ground for horror fans and that makes this presence at the Stanley Film Center a natural extension for Blumhouse. Fans are going to get closer than ever before to their favorite films, though they may want to keep their distance with a few of the 'items' in our collection."

Thanks, Hollywood Reporter.