Blumhouse is acquiring the rights to Saw

It appears that a major portion of the Saw IP is going to soon be under new management. Blumhouse, the horror production house behind hits like Get Out, Five Nights at Freddy's, and M3GAN, is set to acquire Twisted Pictures' portion of the IP.

Via Deadline, this deal won't push Lionsgate out of the picture, as the company still plans to be involved as a partner and owns 50% of the franchise. But, it will put the series back in touch with James Wan, the director behind the original Saw movie.

Saw XI was meant to release this September, but production plans on the movie stalled. It's likely the next Saw movie will be some time away, but it's possible Blumhouse could steer it in a new direction.