Blumhouse horror hit Obsession becomes box office sensation

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As we previously reported, Blumhouse's new horror film Obsession got off to a really strong start even before its official premiere, and now Curry Barker's low-budget thriller appears to have continued its upward trajectory. According to Screen Rant, the film grossed $2.9 million at the U.S. box office on Monday, May 18, which was enough to land it at number one on the domestic box office chart.

What's most remarkable, however, isn't just the top spot, but the price tag. Obsession is said to have cost around $750,000 to produce. Which makes it the cheapest films to top the U.S. box office charts in the entire 2000s, and that's no joke.

Obsession is described as a supernatural horror story about a young man whose wish for his crush to love him actually comes true. With dire consequences. In other words, Obsession seems to be yet another example of how the horror genre doesn't need massive budgets to scare the life out of both audiences and the box office.

Have you seen Obsession yet?