Blumhouse Games' Sleep Awake will arrive in December

Next week is the spookiest week of the year, as Halloween is set to occur next Friday. In the spirit of this celebration, Blumhouse Games has appeared at the Galaxies Autumn Showcase 2025 to reveal the launch date for developer Eyes Out' surreal and psychological horror project Sleep Awake.

Set to debut on PC on December 2, 2025, the horror game just received a new trailer that spotlighted the twisted reality that it's set in and depicted how the population are fighting to avoid sleep in fear of being taken during their slumber.

While you can see the latest trailer below, for more on Sleep Awake, don't miss our recent preview of the game, where we had the chance to experience a few chapters of the story.