Blumhouse founder confirms stacked slate of movies for 2025

HQ

Blumhouse has been expanding at a mega rate as of late. Between greenlighting and taking on several new film projects, and developing tons of sequels, the company also announced its massive commitment to gaming during Summer Game Fest a couple of weeks ago. But sticking to the movie theme, Jason Blum, founder of the production company, has taken to X to confirm what movies they will be debuting in 2025.

On top of the confirmed M3GAN sequel in January, the Black Phone follow-up in June, and another Five Nights at Freddy's in December, we can also look forward to yet another Insidious film making its arrival.

Recent reports suggest that it will be making its debut in August, meaning we're set for plenty of promising horror in the coming calendar year.

Which film are you most excited for?