Blumhouse faces layoffs just weeks after M3GAN 2.0's flop

HQ

Usually, when we're discussing news about layoffs, Gamereactor is often covering the latest job losses in the gaming sphere. But, now television and film staff have been let go at Blumhouse Productions, the famous horror studio.

As reported by Deadline, six people have been laid off, with most of the positions including junior-level executives and support staff. Blumhouse is said to employ around 100 people in total. These layoffs come just weeks after a disappointing opening to M3GAN 2.0, which saw the series take an odd turn.

It's mentioned that none of the people laid off during Blumhouse's restructuring were members of staff who worked on the film. Back in 2023, Blumhouse shrank its TV division, and it seems the latest round of layoffs are a continuation of some level of downsizing.