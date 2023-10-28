Blumhouse asks moviegoers to use their imaginations with the teaser for its next film Imaginary

HQ

Blumhouse is using an interesting new gimmick to promote its next horror film, Imaginary, which is set to release on March 8, 2024.

A new audio-only teaser for the upcoming film is currently playing in theatres ahead of the studio's latest film, Five Nights at Freddy's. According to IGN, the teaser asks moviegoers to "close your eyes and use your imagination" before playing around 50 seconds of audio.

According to the site, the teaser features a little girl counting down to 20 before saying "here I come!" This is then followed by a door opening and a series of footsteps before creepy music box-style music plays, helping to create a sense of unease amongst the audience. It reportedly ends with the girl asking the audience to "open your eyes," before a imposing monster makes a brief appearance onscreen.