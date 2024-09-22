Blumhouse AI horror film Afraid gets digital release date

HQ

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Blumhouse was back at it again with yet another spine-chilling horror film. In Afraid, the concept of AI is taken to a terrifying new level, where John Cho and Katherine Waterston, along with their family, become trapped in their own home—by their very own security system.

Afraid will be available to rent and purchase starting in October. You can read the full synopsis below:

Curtis and his family are selected to test a revolutionary new device, a digital assistant called AIA, that takes smart homes to the next level. As AIA begins to learn everyone's behavior and anticipate their needs, it soon ensures that nothing and no one gets in the family's way.

Source