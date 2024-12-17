Bluey takes the big screen

HQ

BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company have announced just a few hours ago an exciting collaboration for the first-ever Bluey animated feature film, set for a global theatrical release in 2027. The beloved Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning series, which has become the No. 1 streaming show of 2024, will have its global theatrical rights acquired by Disney, with the film later streaming on Disney+.

The movie will be written and directed by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio in collaboration with BBC Studios. It will continue the adventures of Bluey, the energetic and lovable blue heeler, alongside her family—Mum, Dad, and little sister Bingo. Brumm expressed his excitement about expanding the series universe into a feature-length film, calling it a natural next step after the success of the show and special episodes.

With Bluey being the most-watched kids' series on Disney+ in 2024, the film promises to bring the beloved characters to life in an exciting new way for audiences of all ages. The movie will be released in theaters worldwide, followed by a streaming release on Disney+, and will also air on ABC Kids in Australia.

