Bluey has her own video game and it is out now

Bluey is the kids cartoon that has charmed a lot of families since it first hit our screens. Following the titular Blue Heeler dog Bluey and her family, we see a lot of issues brought up and dealt with in a digestible way through the bright cartoon.

Now Bluey is coming to our gaming consoles as well. The game comes from Outright Games and features four-player co-op, letting you play as any one of the four members of Bluey's family. The visuals do look like they're ripped straight out of an episode of the cartoon, and the gameplay revolves around a sandbox where players are free to explore and take part in some minigames.

Bluey: The Videogame also features voice acting from the show's cast. If this sounds like your or your family's thing, check out the trailer below:

Bluey: The Videogame is out now on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.