Bluesky gains hundreds of thousands of new users following US election

As Twitter/X continues to become more and more of a cesspit thanks to one person in particular, a lot of people are looking for alternatives. Bluesky is one such alternative, and it has gained a lot of new users in recent weeks.

In the last week, The Verge reports the social media saw 700,000 new users, bringing its total to 14.5 million users. The majority of the new users are coming from the US, according to Bluesky COO Rose Wang. It's only trailing Meta's Threads in the US for free social media networking.

As the independent platform grows, it's doubtful it'll ever match Twitter or Threads, but as complaints rise of algorithms, failing moderation, and more, it'll be intriguing to see if a new social media can take their place.

