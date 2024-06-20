Bluepoint Games' next title will be an original creation

HQ

You may not be familiar with the name Bluepoint Games, but you will certainly know their recent titles. The Demon's Souls remake and Shadow of the Colossus remake both were successful releases, taking PlayStation fans back to titles they loved.

Next up for Bluepoint is something completely original. Back last year, the studio's head of technology Peter Dalton told people they'd have to wait and see what the studio was working on, and while the message is the same in a more recent post, Dalton reiterates the project is an original work.

Considering the Demon's Souls remake released in 2021, it's likely Bluepoint hasn't shifted into full gear on this project for years and years yet. So, there's still time for work to be done before a potential announcement could be made, but a lot of people are excited to see what's coming from this studio.