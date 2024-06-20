Bluepoint Games are still "working on an original title"

HQ

Every time Sony has an event, people show up hoping that Bluepoint Games will announce their next game. The studio was bought by Sony in 2021 and has become known for releasing really well-crafted remakes.

Many are therefore hoping that they next up will launch remakes of games such as Killzone, Resistance or Bloodborne. But in connection with the acquisition, it was revealed that the next game to be released is something completely new, and now Bluepoint's head of technology Peter Dalton writes via X that "nothing has changed since our statement that we are working on an original title".

And with that, we know. Given that their last title was Demon's Souls, which was released four years ago, it's definitely time to announce something new - but don't expect a spectacular remake.