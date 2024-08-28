Blue Protocol is being shutdown in Japan

HQ

If you have still been holding out hope that the Japanese online action-RPG Blue Protocol will make its arrival in the west, you should probably stop hoping for such. It has been revealed that the game's global launch has been cancelled, and that the game will even close down permanently in Japan too as of next year.

As noted in a blog post, we're told: "We regret to inform you that the Japanese version of Blue Protocol will be discontinued on Saturday January 18, 2025.

"As a result, we have also canceled our plans to release a Western version of the game in collaboration with Amazon Games. We have enjoyed a strong relationship with Amazon Games throughout the development of Blue Protocol, and both of our teams are disappointed that we will not be able to deliver the game to players around the world."

The development team has issued a small follow-up statement explaining how this decision came about, noting: "We know there has been great anticipation for Blue Protocol since the first announcement of the game. We wanted to deliver an experience that is like stepping into the world of anime, and we have been challenging ourselves to create a world where each and every player can enjoy adventures as the main character of the anime. We have worked hard to prepare for the release; however, we have come to the conclusion that it will not be possible to provide a service that satisfies all of you."

Are you disappointed to hear this news?