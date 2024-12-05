Blue Prince to launch in Spring 2025

During the PC Gaming Show, developer Dogubomb just affirmed that its upcoming mysterious puzzler game, Blue Prince, will be launching in the spring of 2025. We don't have an exact date yet, but the window has been locked in and shown in a new trailer that you can see below.

For those unaware as to what Blue Prince is, this game is all about navigating a peculiar house with rooms that tend to appear randomly and in no particular order. The idea is to make it to a strange 46th room in the bizarre manor house that the game is set in, which is challenging to say the least as you have a limited numbers of doors to open before running out of options in a singular day or before you box yourself in during a run, hence giving the game a roguelike nature.

The official description adds: "Blue Prince combines compelling mystery, strategy, and puzzle elements to create an unpredictable journey through Mt. Holly, a peculiar manor with ever-changing rooms. Players must chart their own path through chambers harbouring secrets and challenges in their quest to find the enigmatic Room 46. Every chamber is unique in what it does, and every step brings you closer to unravelling the mystery."

While we await the firm launch date for Blue Prince, you can, for the time being, catch our latest interview with developer Dogubomb below.

