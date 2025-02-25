Blue Prince confirms 10 April release date

HQ

We already knew that Dogubomb's puzzle title Blue Prince was coming this spring, but now we have a couple more platforms to add to the list. During the ID@Xbox Showcase that aired on Monday, it was confirmed that Blue Prince would also be coming to Xbox Series and available on Game Pass on day one, April 10th. The studio has managed to complete the release in time for Xbox consoles.

PlayStation's now former head of indie publishing, Shuhei Yoshida, has praised the announcement of the title's release date, even calling it "a GOTY contender".

Last year Gamereactor interviewed Dogubomb director Tonda Ros during Gamescom to introduce the title and reveal some production details, and you can follow his story below.

HQ

Alongside this announcement, publisher Raw Fury has unveiled a new trailer for the game, which you can watch below.

HQ