Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket has finally made it into orbit

HQ

A couple of days ago, we covered the last-minute delay that saw Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket aborting its launch procedure and cancelling its plans to head into orbit. Well, the crew have fixed the issue that was plaguing the rocket, and even launched it into orbit in the early hours of January 16, a launch that went as expected and successfully.

This was confirmed in a statement by Blue Origin, where they affirm that the rocket "safely reached its intended orbit during today's NG-1 mission, accomplishing our primary objective."

The main catch with the launch is that the booster part was lost during the descent, meaning there are areas that the team need to improve for the next launch effort. Blue Origin commented on this by adding: "We knew landing the first stage on the first try was ambitious. We'll learn, refine, and apply that knowledge to our next launch in the spring."

This is an ad:

Did you watch the launch this morning?