Blue Fire is getting a physical release on PS4 and Switch

Blue Fire, a tough as nails ninja platformer, is about to join the growing list of indie titles to receive a physical release. On June 25, a physical version of the game on PS4 and Nintendo Switch will be available in select retail stores worldwide and will cost $29.99.

The game, which was revealed during a Nintendo Indie World Showcase, is only available currently on the Nintendo Switch and PC. It appears that it will be spreading its wings further soon though, as a press release we received notes that its going to release digitally on Google Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One in the near future. No exact date for these other console versions has been confirmed, however.

You can take a look at the artwork for both the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions below: