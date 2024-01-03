Blue Eye Samurai is getting at least 3 seasons

Blue Eye Samurai has become a bit of a hit on Netflix since its release last month. The story follows a mixed-race swordswoman looking for revenge. It has been likened to Kill Bill and Clint Eastwood movies, and viewers have been left wanting more.

Speaking with ScreenRant, one of the show's creators, Michael Green cleared away our fears that this would be a one and done series. "Season two has an approved outline. In our heart of hearts, we want to tell at least three, four seasons. We know the end of this story. We would love to continue," he said.

"We know exactly where this goes in the future. We are just hoping that the audience for original content shows up and necessitates further storytelling."

There was also mention of a spin-off series, which involves Ringo, but not much else was said on the matter.

Have you seen Blue Eye Samurai?