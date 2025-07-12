Blue Eye Samurai creators promise a second season where the "journey remains the same"

HQ

One of the better Netflix Original series in recent memory is without doubt Blue Eye Samurai, an animated tale that explored how a female warrior trained to become a samurai to exact revenge on those who hurt her family and the people she cares about. The first season remains highly regarded among fans and critics and we were told a while back that a second season would be coming, but it has been over a year and nothing of substance has ever materialised.

Hopefully that will be changing soon, as during an appearance at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, co-creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green appeared to talk briefly about the series and to tease what's coming next.

In a message shared by The Hollywood Reporter, we're told a tad by Noizumi about protagonist Mizu's next steps, including that the "journey remains the same. Revenge is her religion." Green then built on this by adding that she "believes that at least two of [the men] that she's out to kill are going to be somewhere in this magical place called London," delivering a season that will begin with Mizu "breaking in somewhere to kill someone."

All being well these plot details will mean that Blue Eye Samurai's return is closer than it is further away.