Blue Dragon gets a free dynamic dashboard background for Xbox

Last month we sadly learned that the creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, had died. He was only 68 years old, but fortunately we will still be able to enjoy all the great things he left behind, not least in the treasure that is Dragon Ball, but also the manga Sand Land, which becomes a role-playing game this month (read more in our preview, or try the demo).

However, Toriyama was involved in many more video games than that, and worked mostly in the role-playing game sector where he designed characters for the Dragon Quest series as well as Chrono Trigger and Blue Dragon. The latter was originally published by Microsoft in 2006 (2007 in Europe), and in honor of Toriyama, the Xbox team has now released a free dynamic Xbox Series S/X background.

If you want to play Blue Dragon - created by Final Fantasy's father, Hironobu Sakaguchi, with music from Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu - it's backwards compatible and can be enjoyed on both Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Head over here to download this stellar Japanese role-playing game and enjoy Toriyama's delightful design.