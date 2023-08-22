Blue Beetle's director is already looking to next project

HQ

Now that Blue Beetle has released, its director, Ángel Manuel Soto already seems to have his next project lined up. He'll next be working on The Wrecking Crew at MGM.

As reported by The Wrap, The Wrecking Crew will star Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista in a buddy action/comedy movie. The script was produced prior to the WGA strike earlier this year, and the concept was originally brought to MGM back in 2021.

Ángel Manuel Soto's most recent film, Blue Beetle, is seeing a good chunk of critical success. At the box office, it still had somewhat of a disappointing weekend, but wasn't as bad as people had feared.