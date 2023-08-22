Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle's director is already looking to next project

His next film will be a buddy comedy starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista.

Now that Blue Beetle has released, its director, Ángel Manuel Soto already seems to have his next project lined up. He'll next be working on The Wrecking Crew at MGM.

As reported by The Wrap, The Wrecking Crew will star Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista in a buddy action/comedy movie. The script was produced prior to the WGA strike earlier this year, and the concept was originally brought to MGM back in 2021.

Ángel Manuel Soto's most recent film, Blue Beetle, is seeing a good chunk of critical success. At the box office, it still had somewhat of a disappointing weekend, but wasn't as bad as people had feared.

Blue Beetle

