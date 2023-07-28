Blue Beetle's director initially wanted to make a Bane movie

HQ

Angel Manuel Soto, the director of the upcoming Blue Beetle, has said that when he was initially in talks about doing a superhero movie for Warner Bros., he wanted to do a Bane origin story.

Speaking with Den of Geek, Soto said: "I wanted to pitch ideas, and one of them was the Bane origin story. I always thought that there was something interesting in exploring his reality and how a character like that comes to be."

Warner Bros. responded by saying that it already had a hero in mind for this story. "There's this character that we've been developing for a couple of years. The Blue Beetle, a Latino superhero."

Blue Beetle is set to release in theatres on the 18th of August. Will you be watching?