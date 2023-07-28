Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Blue Beetle's director initially wanted to make a Bane movie

But Warner Bros. were set on the young hero from the start.

Angel Manuel Soto, the director of the upcoming Blue Beetle, has said that when he was initially in talks about doing a superhero movie for Warner Bros., he wanted to do a Bane origin story.

Speaking with Den of Geek, Soto said: "I wanted to pitch ideas, and one of them was the Bane origin story. I always thought that there was something interesting in exploring his reality and how a character like that comes to be."

Warner Bros. responded by saying that it already had a hero in mind for this story. "There's this character that we've been developing for a couple of years. The Blue Beetle, a Latino superhero."

Blue Beetle is set to release in theatres on the 18th of August. Will you be watching?

