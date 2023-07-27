Blue Beetle predicted to be next big flop for DCU and Warner Bros.

HQ

With almost zero marketing behind it, a relatively unknown character in the lead role, and given the recent string of failures from the DCU and Warner Bros., there's not much hope for the superhero genre's next addition, Blue Beetle. Both Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Black Adam, and most recently The Flash have all been massive financial failures and now industry experts at Box Office Pro are predicting that the same fate awaits this new DCU film.

Early estimates suggest that Blue Beetle will make a maximum of $60 million in the domestic market, and if things get really bad, those figures could be as low as $27 million. The only thing that is predicted to work in the film's favour is its Latin American lead actor, who has the potential to help the film take off outside the US, especially in Latin America. Blue Beetle opens on August 18, 2023 and we will be watching its success (or failure) with interest.

What do you think about Blue Beetle, are you looking forward to the film and will it be a success for DCU and Warner Bros.?