Blue Beetle has two post-credits scenes

HQ

As is tradition with all comicbook movies at this point, Blue Beetle has 2 post-credit scenes. One takes place early in the credits sequence, while the second arrives just after they stop rolling. From there, you can leave knowing you've seen everything the movie has to offer.

If you're looking for a spoiler-free experience, we suggest you stop reading here. But, if you want to know if it's worth sticking around, we can reveal what's in the scenes. First, we head back to Blue Beetle HQ at the Kord family estate. From there, we find out Ted Kord - the second canonical Blue Beetle - is alive after being thought dead for years.

This'll likely link us to a sequel if we ever see one. The second scene takes us on a different journey, and is a short from the Mexican superhero series El Chapulín Colorado.

Blue Beetle releases today. Will you be seeing it?

Source.