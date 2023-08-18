Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle has two post-credits scenes

As usual, though, the first is the one that matters most for the story.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As is tradition with all comicbook movies at this point, Blue Beetle has 2 post-credit scenes. One takes place early in the credits sequence, while the second arrives just after they stop rolling. From there, you can leave knowing you've seen everything the movie has to offer.

If you're looking for a spoiler-free experience, we suggest you stop reading here. But, if you want to know if it's worth sticking around, we can reveal what's in the scenes. First, we head back to Blue Beetle HQ at the Kord family estate. From there, we find out Ted Kord - the second canonical Blue Beetle - is alive after being thought dead for years.

This'll likely link us to a sequel if we ever see one. The second scene takes us on a different journey, and is a short from the Mexican superhero series El Chapulín Colorado.

Blue Beetle releases today. Will you be seeing it?

Source.

Blue Beetle

Related texts



Loading next content